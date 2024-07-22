Gov’t takes Deeds, Commercial Registry services to Port Kaituma

The Attorney General’s Chambers has again taken its Deeds and Commercial Registry services to Region One – this time to Port Kaituma.

The public engagement was held at the Port Kaituma Community Centre on Monday, delivering on a promise made by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, during a previous visit.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, during the outreach to Port Kaituma

Residents accessed a range of services under the Registry’s gamut, including business registration, powers of attorneys, and notarisation.

Shirley Narine, resident

One resident, Shirley Narine welcomed the outreach, asserting that her transactions were completed swiftly.

“The service was great. We just came here, waited a few minutes, and got through. It wasn’t difficult. We are very much grateful to everybody who provided the service. It’s much better than going to Georgetown,” Narine explained.

Alvin Obermuller, resident

Pensioner, Alvin Obermuller, who resides in Oronoque, told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that he is happy to have been able to register his small business without the hassle of travelling to Georgetown.

“It is wonderful that they brought it here. I feel very happy because I don’t have to pay as much. They brought it right here for us,” he said.

Obermuller lauded the government for its responsive approach to the issues being faced by the residents.

“I want to thank the president because he kept his promise. It was nice to register my business right here,” the resident expressed.

Mr Sampson (only name given), resident

Also sharing his views on the outreach, Mr Sampson (only name given) said, “It is a wonderful thing. It is convenient for us because we don’t have to leave here to go to Georgetown to get this kind of service.”

He noted that travelling to Georgetown for these services often meant a significant time commitment, sometimes requiring multiple trips to the office on different days.

“Sometimes you can get frustrated. But you see, there are people here that we can talk to, they help to speed up the process of getting your documents. I appreciate the outreach. It is a very good thing the government did, and I’m quite satisfied with it,” Sampson divulged.

Another Port Kaituma resident, Oric James, said he was able to address a long-standing business registration issue in just a few minutes, thanks to the outreach.

“I came here and I got through. I want to thank the president for his cooperation and for keeping his word,” James said.

Mary Poliah, was also able to have a long-standing land issue addressed, and she is relieved that she did not have to travel to Georgetown to get this done.

Residents came out in their numbers to seek service

“From here to Georgetown is a lot of money,” Poliah explained. “I really like this. I’m glad for the people who are here. I got through fast,” the woman added.

According to Sub-Regional Chairman, Keith Parker, the outreach was a much-needed operation in the Matarkai sub-region and has even opened doors for persons to expand their businesses.

He explained that several impediments hinder business owners from accessing loans at commercial banks, noting that the business registration process being brought to the region addresses this, bringing greater ease to the business owners.

“This is a welcome initiative. We had a lot of unregistered businesses here so now that we had this outreach persons were able to get their registration so there would be greater compliance, and if any opportunity arises from any loan or any other process that they need, they can get it,” he shared.

Meanwhile, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to establishing a permanent Deeds and Commercial Registry office in Mabaruma.

This is in keeping with another promise made by President Ali.

The government also plans to open similar offices in Bartica, Mahdia, Lethem, and Linden.

“Many of you would recall that last June, President Ali led an outreach programme in Region One and in his outreach he made a number of promises and commitments. [He committed] that this outreach would be held and led by me, comprising of this team, to initiate your engagement with this agency, as well as to hear your complaints, your problems of a legal nature and attempt to work with you in addressing those problems,” the AG reminded.

He added that the effort forms part of the government’s agenda of modernising the country’s landscape, ensuring that adequate legal and commercial services are available in all ten administrative regions.

“We often speak about bringing government to the people and what you are part of here is an initiative that is bringing government to the people. That means that wherever you are located in the country, you don’t necessarily have to travel to Georgetown to get services of the government. The government has committed to delivering those services to you in your locality, and what you are witnessing here is that principle at work,” he said.

Representatives from the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, General Register Office, and Guyana Elections Commission were also present.

Moreover, recognising the volume of cases involving registration of birth certificates, a team from the General Register Office Guyana (GRO) is expected to return to the region to expand its services in several communities.

During last week’s outreach programme in Mabaruma, over 100 transactions were completed, with 77 new businesses registered on the spot.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

