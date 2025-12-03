Gov’t targets creation of 5,000 jobs for persons with disabilities over the next five years – President Ali

– 10% accessibility requirement in all new government projects

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Wednesday announced a major national commitment to create at least 5,000 jobs for persons living with disabilities (PWDs) over the next five years, as Guyana continues to build a more inclusive and caring society.

The head of state made the declaration on Wednesday at a special reception hosted at The Railway Courtyard in Georgetown, in observance of International Day of Persons with Disabilities. He stressed that meaningful work for PWDs is a key way to promote dignity, independence, and equal opportunity.

President Ali reflected on the universal reality of disability, a condition that touches families in every community. He said that as a nation rooted in faith and compassion, Guyana must “bear one another’s burdens”, especially for the most vulnerable.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivering the feature address on Wednesday morning

“Regardless of where you sit, in public or private life, we must make it a collective responsibility to uplift those who are underserved or struggling,” he said.

The president noted that Guyana’s development must not only be measured in economic terms but also in how well society supports persons living with disabilities.

President Ali pointed to successful disability-inclusive employment programmes already underway in Regions Five and Six, where collaboration between the government and private sector has produced sustainable jobs and income for PWDs.

He said that these models will now be expanded nationally.

“If we replicate this model across sectors, government, private enterprise, community spaces, we can easily turn the tide,” the President said. “That is why I want us, working with the private sector, to target at least 5,000 jobs for persons living with disabilities over the next five years.”

10% accessibility requirement in all new government projects

The President also announced a new national standard:

Every new government project, whether a park, community centre, sports field, office building or public compound, must dedicate at least 10% of its space to serve persons living with disabilities.

“We must lead by example,” Dr Ali said. “This will create an environment that is dignified, accessible and comfortable for every single person.”

Eight priority areas for stronger disability support

Based on consultations with the disability community and advocacy groups, eight major action areas will guide the government’s work:

Caregiver support Education and digital learning access Community empowerment Transportation support Health services Housing access Government service accessibility Skills training and income generation

Dr Ali also highlighted significant advances already made, including:

The Prevention of Discrimination Act

The Persons with Disabilities Act

The National Policy on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

A permanent disability benefit system

Creation of the first national Learning Lab for PWD education and digital skills

Online disability benefit applications

A national database for children with disabilities

Distribution of thousands of assistive and mobility aids

The establishment of the Empower Guyana Centre, the first of its kind in the Caribbean, which provides employment and training to more than 120 PWDs

The President outlined several transformative interventions that will be rolled out, including:

Early identification and treatment systems

Special-needs school expansion and home-schooling support

Increased access to mobility aids and digital devices

New business centres for PWDs

A national caregiver training programme

Remote monitoring and emergency alert technologies

Special housing support and subsidies for parents of children with disabilities

Tax incentives for families

Grants for caregivers who provide in-home support

A new National Development Bank financing window offering interest-free, collateral-free loans to PWDs

At the conclusion of his speech, President Ali called for compassion, unity and national solidarity.

“Our mission is to create an environment where persons with disabilities can fully participate in all aspects of national life and contribute meaningfully to our nation’s growth,” he said. “Let us embrace this community with love, understanding and dignity, and let us continue to build a Guyana where no one is left behind.”