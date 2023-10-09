Gov’t to bridge digital divide in its postal services – PM Phillips

With postal services adapting to the digital age, the government has signalled its intention to bridge the divide to ensure competitiveness and enhanced efficiency for its local and international clientele.

Speaking at an event held at the Buxton Post Office to commemorate ‘World Post Day’, Prime Minister Brigadier Retired (Ret’d) Mark Phillips said this year’s theme serves as a reminder that postal services must not be left behind in the digital era.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips delivering the feature address at World Post Day held at the newly constructed Buxton Post Office on Monday

The prime minister quoted the Director General of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) Masahiko Metoki as saying that close to 100,000 of the world’s 650,000 post offices lack adequate infrastructure.

“Our government has been working to eliminate the divide through a robust ICT mandate where we seek to connect communities all across Guyana especially the hinterland and remote communities with ICT services … I wish to emphasise that these efforts must not exclude our post offices,” he assured on Monday.

PM Phillips poses with staff of the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC).

In this regard, he informed the Postmaster General of the Guyana Post Office Corporation (CPOC), Karen Brown that post offices without any internet infrastructure, will be equipped.

World Post Day 2023 is themed ‘Together for trust: Collaborating for a safe and connected future’. It speaks to the call to governments and their postal services to support the development of a digital single postal territory that complements the extensive physical network developed over centuries.

Postmaster General of the Guyana Post Office Corporation (CPOC), Karen Brown

“Guyana wholeheartedly embraces this vision, understanding that a digital single postal territory is crucial for enhancing efficiency, extending the reach of our postal services and cultivating trust in this digital era. In a time characterized by swift technological advancements, we acknowledge the paramount importance of preserving the integrity of postal communications and ensuring the security of personal data,” stated PM Phillips as he elaborated further on this year’s theme.

According to the PM, to achieve this vision, Guyana is dedicated to forging partnerships with relevant stakeholders towards the goal of a safe and interconnected future with a modernised postal infrastructure.

These innovations, he underscored, can elevate the quality of our services, foster the growth of e-commerce and facilitate seamless cross-border trade “all while upholding the trust and confidence of our valued citizens”.



Meanwhile, Postmaster General Brown revealed that 90 per cent of its postal services are digitized, replacing the paper-based system historically used.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

