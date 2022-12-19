Gov’t to invest $125B to upgrade hinterland health facilities − President Ali

─ as new SMART hospital commissioned at Mabaruma

Residents in the hinterland can expect improved healthcare services as the government intends to invest more than $125 billion to support critical upgrades to hospitals in Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine over the next three years.

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made this announcement on Monday while delivering the feature address at the commissioning of the new SMART hospital at Mabaruma, Region One (Barima- Waini).

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the launching of the SMART hospital on Monday

Health facilities at Mabaruma, Moruca, Port Kaituma, (Region One), Kamarang and Bartica, (Region Seven), Kato and Mahdia (Region Eight), and Lethem, Region Nine will be targeted.

President Ali said of the $125 billion, about $4.1 billion ($US20 million) will be spent on the infrastructure upgrades at Moruca, Mabaruma and Port Kaituma.

“More than $125 billion will be invested in upgrading these facilities giving you the best working conditions, giving the population the best possible access to health care services.

“That is what transforms society, that is what improves living conditions and livelihoods,” President Ali stated.

He stressed that some of the facilities are not up to par and lack basic amenities. This, he said must be changed.

“We are uncomfortable with some of the facilities out there that people come to for healthcare services.

“Every facility must have some basic services- proper washrooms for patients, proper waiting area, an environment that is clean, an environment that is conducive for the delivery of good health care,” he emphasised.

While facilities in those areas continue to benefit from infrastructural upgrades, President Ali said resources are also being earmarked for training of health personnel who man those facilities.

Importantly, he said all the facilities will also receive the necessary equipment to provide critical services to the public. Steps will be taken to ensure basic medications are available at all health institutions.

The upgrades form part of the government’s strategy to transform Guyana’s healthcare system to provide world-class services to citizens.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

