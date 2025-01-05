Gov’t to regularise several informal settlements this year

The government plans to regularise several informal settlements this year, ensuring persons have legal ownership of their lands.

During the ministry’s year-end press conference on Friday, the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, explained that several regions stand to benefit from this regularisation.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal addresses the press conference

A total of 35 lots at Lima Sands Housing Scheme along with an additional 60 at Walton Hall in Region Two will be regularised. The process also includes 59 lots at Plantation Best Reserve in Region Three. A further 43 lots at Success and 209 at Mocha Arcadia in Region Four will be certified.

Other areas include Vigilance South and North, Coldingen North, De Endragt South of the Railway Embankment, Enmore Newtown and Beezie, Enmore Hope West, Enterprise Block 8, and Enterprise Market Street.

“For Region Four, we will be regularising a minimum of 700 occupants,” the minister pointed out.

Additionally, 57 lots are slated to be regularised at Belvedere North and Hampshire in Region Six.

Meanwhile, 77 lots will be legalised in Ituni, 30 at New Harden, 154 at Coomacka, 47 at Siberian, 25 at Silver Hill, 93 at West Watooka, 150 at Blocks ‘E’ and ‘F’ of Canva City, 53 at Block F Wismar, and 39 at Green Valley Wismar in Region Ten.

In 2024, 583 informal lots were allocated while six squatting areas were regularised.

The government has regularised 17 areas in three and half years which amounts to 1,571 housing lots.

Minister Croal and the Director of the Community Development Department at the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Gladwin Charles examining a plan for a squatting area in Region Three

Among the areas that the government will be looking at include the following: Greenwich Park, De Kinderen Parcel One, Tuschen Railway Lands and Company Path Uitvlugt, Bachelor’s Adventure, Chateau Margot, Vergenoegen Railway, Vergenoegen Railway South (Acme), Good Hope Railway Embankment, Portions of the Railway Reserve at Plantation Annandale, Portions of Block E at Plantation Wismar and Christiansburg (Blueberry Hill), the rear of Conception Fitz Hope Parcel Three at Amelia’s Ward.

Residents from Plantation De Willem, Plantation Barnwell, Plantation Philadelphia, and Plantation De Endragt also benefited from regularisation.

Some 430 families have been relocated in order to significantly improve their standards of living by ensuring they have access to basic necessities.

