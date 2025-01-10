Govt to work with Melanie Damishana on agriculture innovation project – President Ali

— says NDCs nationwide will be equipped to offer Government services

His Excellency President Dr Irfaan Ali said that his Government will work with a group from Melanie Damishana on the East Coast of Demerara to develop several acres of land to support an agricultural innovation programme in the community.

The Head of State made the announcement while interacting with a number of residents during an outreach on Thursday afternoon at the May 26 Nursery Complex.

“We want to develop your communities, taking your priorities into consideration.”

Security, sanitation and essential services are high on the Government’s agenda for 2025.

The President said he was delighted to hear that the residents’ priorities in Melanie are focused on increasing their productivity and improving their livelihoods.

The Government is working on empowering and supporting all Neighborhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) across the country to be equipped to offer and support essential government services. To ensure this, the President underscored that his Administration would invest extensively in the NDCs, other local bodies and communities across the country.

Additionally, the President said that his Government will work on enhancing drainage in the area, examine the expansion of the nursery school; provide a welding plant to the community that will be used to train persons; enhance the community space, while the First Lady’s Office will rehabilitate the playground.

The President also conducted a community outreach in Non Pareil.

During that meeting, the President addressed the concerns of residents of the community and highlighted his Government’s continuous support. He said that the priorities of the residents, including drainage, the development of a learning resource and skills development centre and sanitation support will be addressed expeditiously.

The Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr Frank Anthony; the Minister of Public Works, the Honourable Bishop Juan Edghill and the Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, the Honourable Susan Rodrigues were also part of the community meetings.

