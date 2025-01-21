Govt will continue to implement measures to benefit everyone

The government remains steadfast in its philosophy of engaging directly with Guyanese citizens to drive community development and improve lives.

On Monday afternoon, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs and Information, Kwame McCoy, met with residents of Timehri Dock along the East Bank corridor to address pressing community concerns.

Key issues raised by residents included the need for proper drainage and irrigation systems, enhanced street lighting, and additional training opportunities for youths.

Minister McCoy assured residents of the government’s commitment to addressing these matters in collaboration with the community.

“Our job first and foremost, is to work the people within the communities to enhance the condition of the environment and to enhance the lives of people themselves. So, we will work with you on whatever improvement there needs to be,” the minister asserted.

The minister also emphasised the importance of community cooperation, urging residents to work together to build impactful neighbourhood. He also encouraged them to seize opportunities provided by the government to further their development.

Minister McCoy also took the opportunity to highlight key measures outlined in the recently announced 2025 National Budget.

These include the increase of the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant to $50,000, the increase of old age pension to $41,000 and the increase of public assistance to $22,000.

According to Minister McCoy, these measures are geared towards creating a sustainable and progressive society where everyone can benefit.

“We have the responsibility to listen to people and understand what they are saying. We also have the responsibility to find and design ways of working with them to make their lives better…So, this budget ensures that all of our people benefit from all the things that we do,” Minister McCoy stated.

He assured the residents of the PPP/C government’s plan to continue to implement progammes and policies that will improve their livelihood.

