Gov’t will continue to support Agriculture sector – Min. Dharamlall

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, MP, says the Government remains committed to providing resources to assist in the development of the agriculture sector.

Minister Dharamlall was speaking during the distribution of the flood relief grants at the New Market and Crabwood Creek Primary Schools, Region Six.

The Minister said the initiative aims to ensure that affected farmers can return to productivity, as promised by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali.

Minister Dharamlall said the agriculture sector and its sub-sectors play an important part in the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“Rice and other agriculture is possibly the biggest private sector area of growth in our country… So, for us as a Government, we believe that it is necessary for us to support you and whether we support the infrastructure through the region, through the central government, we also have to make sure that you provide for your livelihood.

“Our Government is not about making profit but ensuring that lives are taken care of, that is when a government is successful…it is the philosophy of the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) and that is why we are putting money into your pockets today.”

The Minister noted that the region will soon benefit from much-needed investments to improve infrastructure and create jobs.

Meanwhile, speaking with DPI, Ms. Boodhoo, a poultry farmer said while she had only begun to rear chickens and ducks about nine months ago, it was a devastating period to see them die due to the flood.

“It was frustrating for me because I had invested so much money into my farm and when I expect that I would make a decent profit from this, the flood happened and so many died. I feel so happy because now the Government is giving us great relief to be able to invest again,” she said.

Rosco Ferreira said his kitchen garden was destroyed and while he had not expected to be reimbursed, he is happy for the assistance.

“The people of Guyana should understand that the Government is not leaving them alone because they are for the people. So whether you lost or did not from this flood or even benefitted from cash grant for school children or the Covid relief, the Government is giving back to its people which is very good” Ferreira said.

Hundreds of households and farmers suffered losses due to the nationwide flooding.