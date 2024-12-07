Gov’t will continue to support family of St Cuthbert’s Mission accident victims

The government of Guyana will continue to support the family members of the three victims that died in the tragic vehicular accident at St Cuthbert’s Mission last Saturday.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, visited the family on Saturday to celebrate the lives of the late 63-year-old Olivia Andrews, her daughter 29-year-old Athina Andrews, and granddaughter 6-year-old Emma Andrews at the funeral in St Cuthbert’s Mission.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy pays his final respect to the victims involved in the accident at St Cuthbert’s Mission

While paying tribute to the victims and reflecting on their precious lives, Minister McCoy stressed the need for continuous support to the family members so that they can heal.

“All of us has to be a part of the healing process. And we as a government will not only show up here today, but we will also be here continuously, either by our presence our by a simple phone call,” the minister stated.

He added that with support from the government, the responsibility of maintaining Athina’s two other children will be taken care of.

Turning his attention to road safety, the minister stressed the need for good road practices within the mission in order to decrease the number of accidents and incidents that have been taking place.

“We will continue to work as a government to develop roads within various communities across the country by installing more road signage and traffic lights because it is our aim to improve the way people travel and how they use the roadways,” Minister McCoy pointed out.

Also present was Toshao of the village, Alvoro Simon who said that the death of the three residents is a sad loss to the village.

However, as a community, he encouraged the residents to continue to work together to build a society that is filled with cooperation and trust.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy and Toshao of St Cuthbert’s Mission, Alvoro Simon comforts the family of the victims

“As the toshao of the village I can guarantee the family that we are going to be there for you and we will stand hand in hand with you to ensure that the support never fades,” Simon stressed.

The toshao urged the residents to reflect on the lives that they are living and align it with harmony and unity.

Also present at the funeral was Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, Ryan Toolsiram.

Toolsiram noted the ministry’s support in ensuring that the livelihoods of the other family members, especially the children are taken care of.

