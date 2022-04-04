Gov’t will use all opportunities to develop its human resources

─ Minister Todd assures Rockstone residents

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, M.P, during a meeting with Rockstone, Region 10 residents over the weekend, reemphasised government’s commitment to developing the capacity of its human resources.

The minister who was on a two-day outreach to region, said the administration is determined to use every opportunity to create avenues for development.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, M.P speaking with residents

“You are our most valuable resource, that is why you are our most important priority. So, I want you to know that all our emphasis at the policy level will be focused on you. Everything that we do at the policy level there is a direct connection to your development and advancement…And we are going to use all the resources, and all of the opportunities available to us to ensure that we have the right structure in place so that you can benefit.”

Minister Todd said visits to the communities is the government’s way of having ‘effective representation’ of the people, in efforts to improve healthcare, education and economic development.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, M.P and other officials at the head table

He noted that communities may have different priorities and resources that can boost development, with support from the government and other agencies.

“There may be some issues that are unique to you here in Rockstone, now we will be able to tailor a strategy or two to be able to allow you enough space to take advantage of what you already have.”

The minister said the ‘One Guyana’ initiative starts at the community level. As such, residents must work in unison, and along with the government to, “diversify our economy, build infrastructure and ICT, have advanced medical care [and have] highly skilled and trained people in Guyana with a strong cultural bond.

“We are inclusive, we are working to ensure there is equity in how we distribute our resources and equality in terms of opportunities.”

The Foreign Affairs Minister told residents that government is working to ensure the needs of communities are met to mould a better Guyana for future generations.

A resident raising her concerns

“For us every community is important, every family is important, every individual is important, that is how the President sees development here in Guyana,” Minister Todd said.

Rockstone residents have benefitted from a number of government initiatives such as the Guyana Online Academy of Learning scholarship programme, the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant, and COVID-19 relief grant, among others, to improve their quality of life.

During his visit, the minister was accompanied by Chief Executive Officer of Go-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, Regional Coordinator, Andrew Forsythe, Prime Ministerial Representative, Orin Wilson and Acting Regional Executive Officer, Leola Narine.