Gov’t working on improving laws to expand protected areas

The government is currently working on improving the Protected Areas Act, guaranteeing enhanced protection and conservation of Guyana’s natural heritage, including its forests and biodiversity. This undertaking is aligned with the comprehensive Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, of which forest and biodiversity preservation is a key component.

The Protected Areas Act was enacted in 2011, providing protection and conservation of the nation’s natural resources. The current law also caters for the creation, management and financing of a national system of protected areas.

People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

So far, around 17 per cent of the national area has been identified as protected areas by the Protected Areas Commission (PAC). The government aims to increase this by 30 per cent by 2030 and is working along with international and local partners.

“We are working here locally on improving the laws, expanding the number of areas in the country to put under some form of protection for preservation of biodiversity,” General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo stated during his press conference Thursday last.

Meanwhile, the general secretary said the government is working internationally to secure finances for biodiversity preservation locally.

To achieve this, he noted Guyana will be working through the Global Biodiversity Alliance, which President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced at the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) held in New York.

“The world is losing biodiversity as a rapid pace and we don’t want that to happen here in Guyan,” Dr Jagdeo underscored.

Rainforests cloak more than 85 percent of Guyana, which spans nearly 211,000 2 square kilometers and holds some of the most biodiverse and intact ecosystems in the world. Recognising the significant value forests hold, the government enacted the LCDS, first in 2009 and expanded in 2022.

The LCDS 2030 outlines a blueprint through which Guyana aims to strike a balance between the country’s development and environment, signalling its staunch commitment to environmental preservation.

Under this mechanism, Guyana is earning US$750 million within a ten-year period for its high-quality carbon sequestered by its vast forests. Some 15 per cent of this amount will go directly into Amerindian villages, to improve their social and economic wellbeing. This demonstrates the importance of the LCDS 2030.

