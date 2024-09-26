President Ali announces launch of Global Biodiversity Alliance

– Inaugural summit slated for next year

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced the launch of the Global Biodiversity Alliance, an initiative aimed at uniting biodiversity-rich countries to create scalable models for environmental protection.

Speaking today at the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, President Ali highlighted the alliance’s goal of developing innovative financing tools to support the preservation of biodiversity.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivering remarks at the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA

The initiative builds on Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 and seeks to establish a market for biodiversity credits, scale biodiversity conservation debt swaps, and accelerate biodiversity bonds.

President Ali emphasised the importance of monetising biodiversity in a fair carbon market, stating “We have preserved our biodiversity and know its value. We believe it is only fair and just, that this global asset be monetised in a fair carbon market.”

The inaugural Global Biodiversity Alliance Summit, slated for next year, will serve as a platform to advance these goals. President Ali says that “it will focus on setting up a blueprint for biodiversity taxonomies and promoting nature-positive actions.”

President Ali made it clear that Guyana’s commitment goes beyond rhetoric, saying, “We do not make this announcement by mere words…These are real issues that Guyana is putting forward to address the global problem of biodiversity loss. We do not lecture. We lead by example without arrogance.”

Guyana’s head-of-state also reaffirmed his country’s commitment to doubling its protected areas by December 2025 and achieving the global biodiversity target of protecting 30 per cent of its land and marine areas by 2030.

He highlighted the country’s rich biodiversity, with forests covering 86 per cent of Guyana, storing 19.5 gigatonnes of carbon, and sequestering more than 153 million tonnes annually.

President Ali urged the global community to act on its commitments, particularly in addressing biodiversity loss and climate change.

“Each year, we make the annual pilgrimage to COP, filled with hope for tangible outcomes. And each year, we are regaled and renewed, unkept promises are the order of the day. This cycle of hope, followed by disappointment cannot continue,” he said, calling for decisive action instead of unfulfilled promises.

Addressing other global issues, President Ali stressed the need for concerted efforts to tackle food security, urging leaders to address the root causes of conflict and work to improve food production and trade .

He also highlighted the importance of defending the territorial integrity of all nations and expressed concerns over ongoing conflicts in Sudan, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Haiti, and Israel’s war in Palestine.

The president criticised the inequalities faced by developing countries within major institutions, including the United Nations Security Council, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and called for reforms to ensure inclusivity and fair representation.

President Ali is currently leading a high-level Guyanese delegation in New York, participating in several important discussions, including an appearance at the New York Times Climate Forward Event, where he discussed Guyana’s environmental and climate leadership.

