Govt working to equip hinterland with telemedicine features

The Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister is working to install internet connectivity in health facilities across hinterland regions, ensuring telemedicine options are available.

Telemedicine provides real-time interactive communication between patients and healthcare providers. The integration of audio and video equipment, along with medical devices, will enable healthcare workers to remotely diagnose, evaluate, and treat patients.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony addresses the NTC Conference on Wednesday

During the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference on Wednesday, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, responded to the appeals made by Amerindian leaders regarding the need for internet connectivity in remote health facilities.

“We’re going to make sure some internet connectivity is there. We’ll be collaborating very closely with the Prime Minister’s office to do that,” the health minister disclosed.

Over 25 telemedicine sites have been established across Guyana to ensure even those in the most remote areas have access to reliable and efficient healthcare services.

This transformative service has been welcomed by leaders representing various Amerindian villages.

In addition to addressing the need for internet connectivity, Minister Anthony also responded to other health-related concerns raised by Amerindian leaders, including the need for transportation and the rehabilitation of various health facilities.

Persons attending the NTC Conference listen attentively as Minister Anthony presented

He emphasised the government’s vision of modernising the healthcare system in the hinterland, promising significantly improved services.

Leaders were also encouraged to ensure young people within the region are enrolled o in the government’s numerous training programmes.

This would ensure that persons within the communities are equipped with the skillset needed to construct and expand health facilities.

Meanwhile, every village will receive a fogging machine as part of the government’s efforts to prevent and eradicate malaria infections.

