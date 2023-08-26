Gov’t working to include everyone in agriculture development- Min. Mustapha

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, along with a technical team from the ministry and regional officials, on Saturday engaged a number of residents of Cotton Tree and Bushlot, Region Five on the benefits of farming, as well as the government’s agriculture policy and plans.

During the engagement, the minister encouraged persons to take up farming, in order to contribute to Guyana’s food security agenda.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha at the engagement in Region Five

“Right across our country we are encouraging our population to get involved in this important activity. As a country that wants to be the centre of food production, what we are doing now is helping Guyana to lead the charge in agriculture in CARICOM,” Minister Mustapha noted.

Minister Mustapha handing over farming tools to Bushlot farmers

From the supplementary funds, the minister said a portion will be allocated to the region for various projects. Some of the projects include distribution of farming tools, infrastructural and drainage works, among other developments.

“We want to bring people together. We want to work with you as a team. So, when we come to a community, every single person must be on board. Whatever we give to the community, every single person must enjoy the benefits of it,” the agriculture minister stated.

He reaffirmed government’s support for the farmers, while assuring that every issue raised at the meeting would be assessed and resolved.

Some of the residents of Cotton Tree

Several farming implements including cutlasses, spray cans, lawn mower and fertiliser were handed over to Bushlot farmers.

Additional tools are expected to be distributed to farmers of Cotton Tree before the end of the month.

“You will see more and more programmes to your benefit. We are looking now to get a variety of seed paddy so that your yield can be increased. We are also looking to expand on more crops and do farming in a more modern way,” Minister Mustapha added.

