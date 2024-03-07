GPHC’s paediatric ward receives first ambulance from First Lady

For the first time, paediatric ward at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) received a brand new ambulance from First Lady Arya Ali, to enhance healthcare delivery.

The timely donation of the ambulance will help to strengthen the response time while providing efficient medical care to the patients.

First Lady Arya Ali handing over keys to new ambulance to GPHC

During the simple handing-over ceremony at GPHC on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GPHC, Robbie Rambarran highlighted that the ambulance will be of great assistance to the patients in terms of transportation and care.

Rambarran further emphasised, “This ambulance that First Lady has donated is specifically for paediatrics. There is no ambulance at this time that is assigned specifically for paediatrics. So, this will be our first.”

Rambarran also expressed appreciation to First Lady Ali for all of her continued support in many ventures towards the hospital.

