GRA to begin registering PAB series of vehicles

With the current “ZZ” series coming to an end, the Guyana Revenue Authority’s License Revenue Office (GRA) will soon be commencing registration of motor vehicles in the “PAB” series.

The current “ZZ” series, which commenced on August 28, 2020, has less than two hundred (200) motor vehicle registration numbers remaining.

The GRA is reminding the general public that the registration for new motor vehicles is currently being facilitated at the GRA’s Smyth Street location. Relocation to this branch followed efforts by the Authority to reduce the influx of taxpayers at its Camp Street Headquarters. Payment of the registration fee, physical examination of motor vehicles, and updates/amendments to motor vehicle registrations, are also being facilitated at this location.

Taxpayers are encouraged to visit the GRA’s website www.gra.gov.gy or contact its Tax Advisory Services Section on 227-6060 ext 1201 to 1204 for more information.