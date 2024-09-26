GS Jagdeo encourages Guyanese to utilise Gov’t’s training programmes

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, has urged Guyanese to take full advantage of the various training programs offered by the Government of Guyana during a news conference held at Freedom House, Robb Street, Georgetown,

He highlighted the extensive opportunities available to citizens through initiatives such as the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), and the Women Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN), as well as other initiatives.

He said, “Let me say, once again, anyone who wants to study can apply through the GOAL programme, there is no age restriction, and once you get into the programme, the Government will pay for your entire scholarship. If you are not eligible to start a degree programme or a technical programme, there is a remedial programme that we also fund, so that people can go through the remedial programme and then get themselves qualified to access the higher education. There are also opportunities through human services for women, training programmes there, and also through BIT (Board of Industrial Training). Please utilise these opportunities fully.”

The GOAL program provides free access to higher education, with over GYD 1.6 billion spent on scholarships to date. According to the 2024 mid-year report, more than 4,000 individuals graduated in May 2024 with bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees, postgraduate diplomas, and other certificates. Additionally, 8,023 GOAL scholarships were awarded to students expected to begin their studies in September 2024, showcasing the government’s commitment to expanding educational opportunities and alleviating the financial burden on students.

The Board of Industrial Training (BIT) also offers a variety of skill development programs aimed at enhancing job prospects for Guyanese. Courses include welding and fabrication, information technology, agro-processing, motor mechanics, cosmetology, A/C repairs and refrigeration, and electrical installation, among others. Participants receive a stipend during training and are awarded accredited certificates upon completion. Since August 2020, over 12,000 individuals have been certified through BIT programs, which are implemented nationwide to strengthen Guyana’s human resource capacity.

The WIIN program, under the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, has empowered over 12,000 women with training in fields such as childcare, elderly care, graphic design, garment construction, and more. The ministry recently expanded its offerings to include skills training in traditionally male-dominated sectors like construction, through a partnership with the City and Guilds Training program. This initiative aims to provide women with opportunities in carpentry, masonry, welding, plumbing, and electrical work.

In addition to WIIN, other government initiatives like the Get Ready for Opportunities to Work (GROW) program and the president’s shade house project are creating pathways for women to gain valuable skills and enter the workforce in high-demand, well-paying roles.

Jagdeo’s call to action underscores the government’s focus on human capital development and its efforts to ensure that all Guyanese have access to the resources needed to improve their lives and contribute to the country’s economic growth.

