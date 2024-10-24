‘GS Jagdeo: ‘No political interference in Brutus investigation’

In light of accusations peddled in the public domain, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has dismissed political interference in the investigation of Calvin Brutus, a high-ranking police official.

From the inception, Dr Jagdeo reminded – the government made it clear that there will be no efforts in covering-up these serious financial crimes. The administration has made it clear that it is intolerant of corruption within the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

The investigation by the Specialised Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) has concluded, and the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has recommended charges.

At a press conference on Thursday, he stressed, “There was no political interference or cover up of the matter,” continuing, “But APNU would not believe that you could have a government that will do an impartial investigation,” directly responding to the opposition’s convenient positions.

Dr Jagdeo said when the investigation first resurfaced, Brutus was linked by the opposition with the PPP/C Administration.

“…Suddenly they [APNUAFC] are taking Brutus’ side, Jagdeo noted, further exposing the opposition’s convenient stance.

Dr Jagdeo also stated that the government will not shy away from defending itself, when questioned about concerns that Brutus may implicate public officials in wrongdoing and possible crimes.

“We have no fear in whatever he wants to say, we will deal with it later and at the appropriate time, but do you see us worried about this? Jagdeo questioned.

Furthermore, the general secretary dismissed allegations of his involvement in directing the Guyana Police Force.

On many occasions, Dr Jagdeo, who is also vice president, stressed the government’s no tolerance approach to corruption within the police force or in any other public office.

