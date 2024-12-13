GS Jagdeo pours cold water on opposition coalition, alliances

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has poured cold water on the recent frenzy and buzz surrounding the opposition political parties meeting and coalescing ahead of the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

The PPP general secretary was at the time speaking at his weekly press conference at Freedom House on Robb Street, Georgetown.

PPP General Secretary, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

Referencing several meetings by the People’s National Congress (PNC), the Alliance for Change (AFC), the Equal and Justice Party (EJP), the A New and United Guyana (ANUG), among others, Dr Jagdeo said that this “meeting up” of the parties is nothing new.

“We know this. The useless will flock together. They did it before, [and] they have nothing to offer the people of the country,” general secretary said.

Dr Jagdeo said the PPP/C Government is not fazed by these conjoining of political parties ahead of the 2024 elections.

“So, all of this big hype about who meeting who, all week long, and who talking to who…does not matter,” he explained.

According to Dr Jagdeo, a total of 16 political parties contested against the PPP/C, jointly or otherwise, and the PPP/C still managed to get the majority of the votes in the 2020 elections. Since then, Dr Jagdeo said the party has been able to grow tremendously.

“It is a testimony to our keeping faith with the people of the country, fulfilling our promises, people looked back and they saw the five years of APNU as an aberration, and that they needed the PPP to come back into office to address their concerns…and we have grown beyond 2020 now,” the general secretary posited.

Earlier this year, the PPP/C hosted the largest Congress since its inception in 1950, with more than 3000 delegates present at the weekend-long event.

