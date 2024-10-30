GS Jagdeo warns against divisive politics

– urges youth to safeguard national unity

People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary Dr Bharrat Jagdeo issued a call for national unity, urging young Guyanese to resist divisive narratives being promoted by opposition parties.

During a press conference on Wednesday at Freedom House, Robb Street in Georgetown, Dr Jagdeo cautioned against political factions using negativity to undermine the progress and harmony that have defined Guyana’s multicultural society.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

Dr Jagdeo’s comments come at a time when the PNCR-led APNU+AFC Coalition, has been under fire for its campaign of negativity. He accused the opposition of using divisive tactics, particularly by targeting the youth with a steady stream of negativity.

“All day you turn on APNU or AFC and their messages are negative… Young people will never find inspiration with the APNU and AFC because they are essentially negative,” he said.

The general secretary warned that these tactics could erode the national unity that has allowed Guyana, a multi-ethnic, multi-religious nation, to thrive.

“Our people have learned to live together in harmony, in communities that have differences, while recognizing our oneness,” Jagdeo stated, highlighting the country’s unique ability to coexist peacefully despite ethnic and cultural differences.

Dr Jagdeo stressed that the PPP remains committed to fostering an inclusive society, where young people are empowered to shape their future without being swayed by the politics of division.

He emphasised the importance of positive messaging, both from political leaders and civil society, in shaping the next generation’s perspective.

“We will do it at the political level, but more and more people in our society, in religious groups, must also do this,” he said, calling for broader societal involvement in promoting unity.

At the heart of Jagdeo’s message was a warning about the dangers of political revisionism and a reminder of Guyana’s history. He stressed the need for young people to understand the country’s journey, especially in the face of the APNU+AFC’s attempts to rewrite the narrative.

“A sense of history and how far Guyana has come is a critical grounding from which this effort must be based,” he said.

The general secretary’s remarks underscored the importance of national cohesion, as Guyana experiences rapid economic growth, driven by its burgeoning oil sector. His message urged Guyanese youth to be vigilant in preserving the progress made, and to reject any efforts to create divisions along ethnic or political lines.

As political rhetoric intensifies ahead of upcoming elections, Jagdeo’s statements reflect the PPP’s broader strategy to present itself as a unifying force, while positioning the opposition as a destabilizing influence. His appeal to the youth, who represent the future of Guyana, signals the party’s focus on maintaining social harmony in an increasingly polarized political environment.

