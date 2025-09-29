GTU withdraws contempt application against government

On the 19th September 2025, the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) withdrew and discontinued its application for warrants of committal and contempt proceedings against numerous members of central and local Government, alleging failure to comply with the judgement and orders of His Honour Justice Sandil Kissoon dated 19th April 2024.

These contempt proceedings were filed by GTU on the 26th August 2025 and sought committal warrants against the Hon. Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC MP, Hon. Minister of Finance Ashni Singh, Donald Gajraj (Regional Executive Officer of Region 4), Ms. Shannielle Hoosein-Outar (Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Education), Ms. Susanah Saywack (Regional Executive Officer Region 2), Mr. Narendra Persaud (Regional Executive Officer Region 6) and Mr. Sadick Ishmael (Regional Executive Officer Region 5).

On the 12th September 2025, the Attorney General filed a Notice of Application to strike out the contempt of Court proceedings on a number of technical grounds including the failure to follow mandatory procedures to serve the contempt applications on the alleged contemnors personally; that the proceedings were statured barred pursuant to section 16 of the Contempt of Act, as the Application was made more than one year after the time of the alleged contempt and that the contempt of Court proceedings cannot be instituted against the State unless there is compliance with certain provisions contained in the State Liability and Proceedings Act.

At the hearing of this Application, an oral request was made for the Honourable Justice Sandil Kissoon to recuse himself from these contempt proceedings, as the subject judgment was handed down by him previously. The Honourable Justice acceded to this request and adjourned the hearing pending the reassignment of the matter by the Chief Justice.

Subsequently, the Attorney General was served with a notice withdrawing and discontinuing the contempt proceedings altogether.

The Attorney General in these proceedings appeared in person along with Darshan

Ramdhani KC, Shoshanna V. Lall – Deputy Solicitor General, Ronetta Prince – Principal Legal Advisor, Omar Hoppie and Ron Austin – State Counsel for the Respondent.