Guyana allocates $11.2 billion to improve river transport

As the government moves to expand dredging, port facilities and ferry services, a sum of $11.2 billion has been allocated to improve Guyana’s river transport.

During the presentation of the country’s largest budget in the National Assembly on Monday, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, said that the government has made significant progress in advancing river transport during its last term and will continue to prioritise the sector.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, presenting the Budget 2026 in the National Assembly on Monday

“Looking ahead, we will continue to invest aggressively in the transformation of our river transport sector,” he stated.

Of the total allocation, $6.3 billion has been earmarked for dredging activities at the mouth of the Demerara River.

This will complement dredging works on the Waini and Coomacka Rivers, aimed at improving navigation and reducing travel time.

The vehicles in the ferry crossing over to Guyana.

Another $2.2 billion has been budgeted to advance the construction of the New Parika Ferry stelling and waterfront development project.

“This will transform the old Parika stelling into an international port of entry and as a major hub for tourism, agriculture and shipping,” Dr Ashni said.

New port facilities are also planned at Charity and Port Kaituma to support agriculture exports and provide far more efficient river commute services for residents.

The latest investments build on several initiatives already undertaken, including the rehabilitation of six key stellings and the procurement of 28 navigational beacons and markers.

The government has also acquired four additional ferry vessels with increased passenger and vehicle capacity.

The MV Konawaruk 1899 can carry 81 cars and 300 passengers on the Parika/Supenaam route, while the MV Kalliopi N can transport 51 cars and 284 passengers from Georgetown to the North West district.

Three pilot boats, a tug and a hydrographic survey vessel have been procured to support river transport operations.

The government has also introduced the ‘Ferry Pass’ online booking system, a move Dr Singh said significantly eased and improved the commute experience of passengers.