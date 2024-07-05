Guyana committed to strong partnership with new UK Government – President Ali

The Government of Guyana today expressed congratulations to the new Government of the United Kingdom (UK).

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in a Facebook post disclosed that he had been in conversation with the UK’s new Foreign Secretary, the Right Honourable David Lammy, where he expressed Guyana’s unwavering commitment to greater alliances.

“Today, I had the pleasure of speaking with the UK’s new Foreign Secretary, the Right Honourable David Lammy. I congratulated him and his government and assured him of Guyana’s strong friendship and partnership,” Dr Ali said.

The President also noted that the UK Foreign Secretary was briefed on the efforts to support the region in the wake of the recent Hurricane.

“I updated him on the impact of Hurricane Beryl on the region and the need for support and collaboration from the international community,” President Ali indicated.

In the conversation also the issue of Guyana’s territorial sovereignty and ongoing tensions within the region were discussed, highlighting that the UK has pledged full support.

“Regarding our sovereignty and territorial integrity, he assured me of the continued support of the United Kingdom,” he indicated.

The conversation between the two nations also included further economic prospects and future investments.

President Ali in his statement expressed optimism about the possibilities for bilateral relations and investments between the two nations, citing the UKEF’s support for Guyana’s development.

“We also discussed our bilateral relationship, investments, and the UKEF support for the development of Guyana,” he noted.

The UK’s new Foreign Secretary, the Right Honourable David Lammy, is of Guyanese heritage and expressed enthusiasm about the potential of his new role.

In a post on his Facebook page, The Foreign Secretary noted that “It is the honour of my life to be appointed Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs. The world faces huge challenges, but we will navigate them with the UK’s enormous strengths. We will reconnect Britain for our security and prosperity at home.”

This appointment will promote further engagement between the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, with the exposure of his heritage as an advantage. The distinctive background and notable commitment to international foreign policy will firmly place the UK in the right direction for global advancement.

