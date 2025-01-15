Guyana first in Caribbean to get scanning electron microscope for crime investigation

– $86 million equipment commissioned Wednesday

Guyana has become the first country in the Caribbean to acquire a scanning electron microscope (SEM) for its forensic science laboratory.

The state-of-the-art $86 million equipment will revolutionise forensic analysis and significantly strengthen Guyana’s justice system.

The SEM is a tool that is used to scan a sample’s surface and produce high-resolution images.

The scanning electronic microscope

The acquisition of the equipment is a welcome addition to Guyana’s crime-fighting tools at a time when firearms and gun-related violence are seeing an increase.

During the unveiling ceremony on Wednesday at the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn deemed the investment crucial in creating a safer Guyana.

“This is a very significant acquisition. And this acquisition points out our government’s approach towards bringing the technology, the knowledge and the expertise in relation to matching up with what is happening in our country,” Minister Benn said.

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn addresses the gathering at the unveiling ceremony

To acquire this advanced technology, the government established a strategic partnership with ZEISS, a renowned German company that specialises in optical systems and optoelectronics.

The collaboration enabled Guyana to access a vital piece of technology that will help advance the processing of forensic evidence.

It means that SEM will play a key role in the investigation of crimes and also allow law enforcement agencies to introduce forensic evidence into court proceedings.

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn receives a tutorial on how to use the machine

Its microscope’s high-tech features allow forensic scientists to examine details of various materials in large batches around the clock.

This capability of SEM will be particularly useful in clearing a backlog of cold cases where gunshot residues can now be analysed.

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn receives a tutorial on how to use the machine

In an effort to curb a rise in gun violence, the government is actively exploring stricter legal penalties for perpetrators, Minister Benn explained.

“This is one of the discussions we are having with the Attorney General’s chambers…and at the level of the cabinet, to get on top of the situation where we see the reckless use of guns in committing crimes and the impunity in which they’re used in relation to bringing a negative characteristic,” the home affairs minister stated.

Beyond crime analysis, the SEM can be applied to critical research in sectors such as oil and gas, food science, and healthcare. The government also plans to train five forensic specialists to operate and maintain the equipment.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

