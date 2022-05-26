Guyana has evolved since gaining independence – Minister Edghill

Guyana has seen significant transformation since gaining independence in 1966, and this upward trajectory will continue under the PPP/C Government, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, M.P, said.

He made the commitment when he joined residents of Triumph and surrounding communities on the East Coast of Demerara, in commemoration of Guyana’s 56th Independence Anniversary on Wednesday afternoon at the Triumph Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Region Four.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill and Regional Chairman, Daniel Seeram with police officers.

“Whenever we think about independence as a country, we can’t blame anybody else because independence means we have self-determination. We as a country have determination that says we are mature enough, we are brilliant enough, we are wise enough, we are strong enough, and we can determine our future.”

Minister Edghill reminded that Guyana’seconomy is one of the fastest growing in the world.To this end, he highlighted the major developments in the various sectors.

Education

Minister Edghill said “Guyana will be one of the most educated nations on the face of the earth because of the opportunities being provided.”

Citizens are now able to access free scholarships ranging from certificate-level to PhDs through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) to renowned universities across the world including India, the United Kingdom and Germany.

Untrained and prospective teachers can now be trained by the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) online.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Eghill and others during the hoisting of the flag.

Guyanese who were unable to receive primary or secondary education are also offered technical and vocational training from the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) and the Ministry of Human Services- Women Innovation and Investment Network, free of cost.

Health

The minister said, “we are looking forward for Guyana to be a healthy nation that is why we [government] in the PPP/C are making investments to achieve world class health care.”

To this end, the Ministry of Health will be constructing six new hospitals, one of which is a maternal and child health hospital, the first of its kind.

Tourism

In the tourism sector small and corporate businesses are provided the opportunity to highlight their products in local and international settings from the recent influx of tourists, tourism apps and major events generated by the country’s steadfast growth. Currently, two Marriott hotels are being constructed at Timehri and Ogle to house approximately 2,000 visitors for upcoming events.

In addition, the minister said a hospitality institute is in the works to provide Guyanese with jobs in the hospitality sector.

Agriculture

Guyana aims to once again become the breadbasket of the Caribbean. In an effort, to achieve this goal, new niches are being formed, such as shade house agriculture which seeks to cut import on high value crops and the implementation of new methodologies for fishing such as aquaculture.

The minister said the agriculture sector is expanding to create jobs for Guyanese in agro-processing among others.

Meanwhile, the public works minister reiterated government’s commitment to achieving a ‘One Guyana,’ where every Guyanese is treated equally, and afforded the same opportunities.

The celebration saw performances such as songs, a poem and dances.

