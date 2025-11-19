Guyana, Indonesia discuss enhanced Agri sector collaboration

Guyana and Indonesia are discussing ways to enhance capacity, cooperation and strengthen collaborative efforts within the agricultural sector.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha received a courtesy call from the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia, Angus Priono, at his Regent Street Office on Wednesday.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia, Angus Priono, and his team in discussion on Wednesday

The Minister emphasised that the agricultural sector stands to gain significantly from technical assistance, particularly in advancing Guyana’s aquaculture and other crop sectors.

He reiterated Guyana’s position as the leading food-producing nation within CARICOM.

A section of the corn and soya field in Tacama, Berbice

Consequently, the expansion of rice, sugar, corn, coconuts, soya, and other crop cultivation represents a strategic priority for his ministry.

Ambassador Priono identified new avenues for development opportunities between Guyana and Indonesia.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia, Angus Priono, on Wednesday at his Regent Street Office

He indicated that Indonesia intends to provide scholarships for students pursuing agricultural training.