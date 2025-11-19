Guyana, Indonesia discuss enhanced Agri sector collaboration
Guyana and Indonesia are discussing ways to enhance capacity, cooperation and strengthen collaborative efforts within the agricultural sector.
Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha received a courtesy call from the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia, Angus Priono, at his Regent Street Office on Wednesday.
The Minister emphasised that the agricultural sector stands to gain significantly from technical assistance, particularly in advancing Guyana’s aquaculture and other crop sectors.
He reiterated Guyana’s position as the leading food-producing nation within CARICOM.
Consequently, the expansion of rice, sugar, corn, coconuts, soya, and other crop cultivation represents a strategic priority for his ministry.
Ambassador Priono identified new avenues for development opportunities between Guyana and Indonesia.
He indicated that Indonesia intends to provide scholarships for students pursuing agricultural training.