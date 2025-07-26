Guyana is committed to safe, sustainable solid waste management

Community sanitation and solid waste management remain one of the most pressing challenges affecting Guyana.

That’s why the government has made significant improvements in the proper disposal of solid waste through a strategy that aims to effectively manage waste disposal, particularly at landfills.

The government has added a number of landfills designed to protect waste from polluting the environment, as well as several other projects to properly manage the disposal of solid waste.

An estimated $52 million was invested in the Blairmont Landfill site, and it is designed to protect residents of Kildonan, Corentyne.

The investment saw a new access road, which allows residents of the Kildonan Corentyne easy access to the landfill. That investment was $13.8 million. Another landfill at Charity in Region Two was constructed for $19 million.

An access bridge to another landfill was constructed for residents in Zorg-en-Hoop Canal, costing $6.246 million.

Constructing stormwater ponds that hold rainwater to stop flooding and reduce road erosion saw a further investment of $65 million.

The construction of the Landfill Gas Management System amounted to $42 million, which serves as an essential component for environmental and safety features due to the natural byproduct of organic materials at landfills.

Further, the Preparation of a Temporary Area to receive waste at Zorg-En-Vlygt in Region Two amounted to $112 million, and in Region Seven, another $17.835 million was invested in a similar area.

These Temporary Areas serve to minimise pollution, allowing for proper storage and the prevention of waste from contaminating the air, soil, and water.

Meanwhile, the landfills at Nerney, Region Six, which cost $13.9 million, and in Bon Success, Region Nine, costing another $19.6 million, were upgraded.

The closure of the Esplanade in New Amsterdam, which posed potential health hazards due to its proximity to residents in the area, cost $13.6 million.

Furthermore, the Lima dump site in Region Two was shuttered, and a new facility was added for $1.2 million. The Kara Kara dump site in Region Ten was upgraded for $39 million.