Guyana makes significant leap towards achieving gender equality

Guyana ranks 8th regionally and 31st worldwide on the Global Gender Gap Index, marking its place as a country that continues to steadily advance towards full gender equality – underscoring Guyana’s commitment to empowering women and girls.

Owing to extensive government investments and strategically crafted policies and programmes, Guyana has made this significant achievement that reflects greater women’s participation in the workforce, home ownership, and entrepreneurship.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud

At the opening of the National Conference on the Implementation of the Beijing Declaration and the Women, Peace and Security Agenda on Wednesday at the Royal International Hotel in Georgetown, Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud recalled the historic 1995 Beijing Conference that saw 30,000 activists from 189 countries who possessed the bold energy to declare that women’s rights are human rights.

She emphasised that the legacy of the movement continues to shape public policy internationally and at home – pointing to the establishment of the Women and Gender Equality Commission, Guyana’s Gender-Based Violence Framework, and policies designed to eradicate violence against women and girls.

“In our own country, the economic status of women received heavy investments, women’s education, empowerment and a move to ensure that more women are in our formal economy…We have seen that recognised through us moving upwards 80 spots on the Global Gender Index.”

Highlighting key legislative milestones, the minister pointed to the Family Violence Act 2024, which replaced previous laws to create a stronger legal framework to protect survivors, and ongoing efforts to amend the Sexual Offences Act to include a Sex Offenders Registry, noting that Guyana is among 193 countries implementing legislation, policies and action plans as it relates to women.

A section of the gathering at the conference

Sixty per cent of government-distributed housing lands are owned by women, while over 90,000 women have been trained through the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN), empowering them with skills and financial independence.

Minister Persaud acknowledged the role of men in advancing gender equality, announcing the expansion of the Bridging the Gap Policy and the creation of men’s safe spaces and centres across communities to foster positive masculinity and shared responsibility.

Commending partnerships with the United Nations (UN), European Union (EU), and civil society through initiatives like the Spotlight Programme, Dr Persaud said these collaborations have modernised Guyana’s response to gender-based violence, introducing tools such as the 914 Hotline, iReport App, and Hope and Justice Centres, offering integrated survivor support.

Adding to the discussion, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira reflected on Guyana’s longstanding advocacy for women’s empowerment and equality.

She noted that Guyana’s political landscape has evolved significantly, with women now serving in key positions across government and public institutions.

“I am very proud of the young women I have seen in Guyana today, young women in business, young women who are church leaders, the women who are judges and magistrates, women in government, women in civil society,” the minister stated.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira

According to Minister Teixeira, Guyana ranks 31st globally out of 148 countries in the World Economic Forum Gender Gap Report in 2025. In 2024, Guyana was ranked at 35.

She credited this to the extensive investments and work being done in education, health, economic participation and social services.

The minister noted that, according to the World Economic Forum’s Gender and Equality Report, Guyana ranked number one in Latin America for women who own land and property.

Minister Teixeira made it clear that gender equality is not only a moral or social goal, but a demographic imperative essential to sustainable national development.

Director of Public Prosecutions, Shalimar Ali-Hack

Meanwhile, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, said there ought to be a study and a multisectoral approach to addressing violence. She noted that while women are moving ahead, they are still victims.

Ali-Hack stressed the importance of educating both adults and children on the subject of violence, noting that schools’ curriculum must be revised to foster that understanding among children of the negative impacts and consequences of sexual and physical violence.

United Nations Resident Coordinator Jean Kamau and Counsellor at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Li Hanqing, also attended the conference.