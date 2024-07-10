Guyana nominated as World’s Leading Sustainable Destination

The World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards (WSTHA) has nominated Guyana as the World’s Leading Sustainable Destination in 2024! Guyanese residents and travel industry members are encouraged to vote for Guyana today.

“The Guyana Tourism Authority is extremely pleased to share that Guyana has been nominated as the World’s Leading Sustainable Destination in the inaugural World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards 2024,” explained Kamrul Baksh, the Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority. “This is in addition to the prominent awards Guyana has received over the past five years, including the World’s #1 Best of Ecotourism, a Top 10 Sustainable Destination, the Leading Sustainable Adventure Destination, and recent recognition from the World Travel Awards as a leader in Responsible Tourism in South America.”

The World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards recognise, celebrate and share the stories of individuals and organisations that are accelerating change and making an impact on sustainable travel and tourism. Launched at COP28 in Dubai, it is the sister programme of The World Travel Awards, established in 1993 to acknowledge excellence in travel. The applications to participate in the inaugural World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards were assessed by the Nova Business School, and the shortlist was approved by the WSTHA Advisory Board.

Integral to the programme is the WSTHA Advisory Board, composed of leading authorities, academics and dignitaries in sustainable tourism. The experts steer and govern the WSTHA programme to reflect the travel and hospitality ecosystem, including guiding on best practices, standards, criteria and the award category list. Members of the Advisory Board include Hon. Anthony Mahler, Minister of Tourism, Belize; Chris Imbsen, Director of Sustainability, World Travel & Tourism Council; Glenn Mandziuk, CEO, Sustainable Hospitality Alliance; Patricio Azcárate Díaz de Losada, General Secretary, Responsible Tourism Institute; Fran Brasseux, CEO, International Council on Hotel, Restaurant & Institutional Education; Susan Hooper, Co-Founding Director, Chapter Zero; Prof. Dr. Willy Legrand, Department of Hospitality, Tourism & Event Management, IU International University of Applied Sciences, Germany; Prof. Graham Miller, Chair of Sustainable Business & Academic Director, Nova School of Business and Economics, Lisbon; Isabel Novoa, President, International Social Tourism Organization; and Xenia zu Hohenlohe, Chief Engagement & Strategy Officer, The Sustainable Markets Initiative.

“Guyana continues to be recognised as one of the world’s leading places to visit due to its holistic approach to sustainability”, said Annarie Seecharan, Senior Manager of Marketing at the Guyana Tourism Authority. “Adding the World’s Leading Sustainable Destination to our list of accolades will continue to differentiate Guyana, increase our competitiveness in the global marketplace, and directly benefit host communities, our economy, and our protected areas.”

To cast your vote today, visit https://wstha.com/award/world-leading-sustainable-destination/2024. Voting closes on August 2, 2024.

For more information on Destination Guyana and/or the Guyana Tourism Authority, kindly contact Annarie Seecharan (annarie@guyanatourism.com) or Sade Cameron (sade@guyanatourism.com), call (592) 219-0093, or follow @DiscoverGuyana on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About the Guyana Tourism Authority: The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) is a semi-autonomous governmental organisation responsible for developing and promoting sustainable tourism in Guyana through collaboration with sister agencies and the tourism private sector in order to maximise local socio-economic and conservation outcomes and improve the travellers’ experience. The GTA is focused on Guyana becoming recognised locally and internationally as a premier destination for protecting its natural and cultural heritage, providing authentic experiences, and maximising local socio-economic benefits.

