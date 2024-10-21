Guyana seeking partners to elevate global competitiveness – President Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that Guyana is actively pursuing top international partners to strengthen cooperation and elevate its global presence.

With significant investments in the tourism sector, the country aims to attract world-class industries and businesses to boost its brand and economy.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaks during the opening ceremony of the Aiden by Best Western Hotel last Saturday

“What is also important is how we are able to attract world-class industries, world-class businesses, and the best data centres. And we are not working to just get a partner, we are working to find the best partners,” the President emphasised during the opening ceremony of the Aiden by Best Western Hotel on Oronoque Street, Georgetown, on Saturday evening.

When major companies invest here, it creates numerous opportunities for the local brand and opens doors for employment.

“What this allows is for brand Guyana to be associated with the best brands in the world, the best markets in the world. It allows brand Guyana to be marketed in the top tier tourism hub globally,” President Ali stated.

With the current influx of investments, President Ali expressed confidence that Guyana will soon become the premier geographic location for investors within Latin America and the Caribbean.

Some of the attendees at the opening of the hotel

“We want your investors and your private sector to come here and add value to the natural resources that we have. Add value to the infrastructure that we are building as we work on creating and mastering this hub,” he said.

President Ali expressed optimism about the country’s future, envisioning a strong, sustainable, resilient, and vibrant Guyana.

He further stressed the need for the country to move beyond the political culture that impedes development for it to thrive. So far, Guyana has already made a global impact on critical issues such as food security, climate security, biodiversity, and energy security.

