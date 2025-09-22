Guyana signs air services agreement with Oman to facilitate air connectivity

Guyana and Oman signed an Air Services Agreement to encourage and facilitate airlines operating air services between the two countries, as well as to other nations, on Monday, in Montreal, Canada, at the ICAO 42nd Assembly.

Signing the Agreement on behalf of Oman was Eng. Nayef Ali Al Abri, Chairman of the Oman Civil Aviation Authority, and Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field, Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, on behalf of Guyana.

In addition to the standard articles on Designation of Airlines, Application of Laws and Regulations, Cooperative Arrangements, Tariffs, Recognition of Certificates and Licences, Aviation Safety, Aviation Security, User Charges, among others, both sides expressed an eagerness for this Agreement to open opportunities for airlines of both countries to expand their air connectivity.

Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Field, Director General, said, “These agreements are necessary and create the legal foundation that will help Guyana realise HE President Ali’s vision of Guyana becoming an international hub for air connectivity, more so with the construction of a modern Terminal B at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.”

Currently, there are no direct flights between Guyana and Oman. Nevertheless, this agreement provides market access for airlines to operate and improve competitive air transport services, trade, and economic growth between the two nations.

Oman Air, one of Oman’s national airlines, operates in at least 22 countries and serves over 37 destinations worldwide, including flights to Africa, the Far East, Europe, the Indian subcontinent, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the Middle East, and North Africa.

It is expected that this agreement will encourage interest from Omani airlines to consider including Guyana in their route network.

The agreement complements the more than 50 Air Services Agreements Guyana has established with other ICAO States to develop air connectivity among States.

Guyana and Oman established diplomatic ties on 17 January 1996. This agreement demonstrates the friendship and warm diplomatic relationship between Guyana and Oman.