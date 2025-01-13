Guyana’s constitution should be taught in schools – AG Nandlall

The Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC has emphasised the importance of teaching Guyana’s constitution in schools.

During an outreach in Campbelltown village in Mahdia, Minister Nandlall explained that the government’s drive to strengthen the country’s legal framework also involves public awareness of various elements of the law.

“I think our constitution should be taught in our schools. We may have to adjust our curriculum to accommodate it,” he told a gathering last Saturday while on a visit to Region Ten.

Minister Nandlall said if the initiative would empower students from an early age with a basic understanding of the constitution and several essential aspects of its content.

“I believe that we can begin to teach that as early as possible in our education system. It will require some adjustments because we would have to train our teachers first in that regard and then move in that direction,” he noted.

Guyana’s education sector is already undergoing a significant transformation to empower students with the critical skills and knowledge necessary to navigate the challenges, advantages and opportunities of the 21st century.

This multifaceted approach aims to foster a well-rounded and globally competitive workforce.

Key measures include the expansion of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), the implementation of Smart Classrooms to integrate technology into learning, and the expansion of the Shade House Initiative to bolster agricultural studies.

