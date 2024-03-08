Guyana’s first National Ramadan Village to be launched on Monday

For the first time in Guyana, a National Ramadan Village is being created to offer a unique opportunity for all Guyanese to experience the spiritual ambience of Ramadan.

The National Ramadan Village will be launched on Monday, March 11 by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, at the Muslim Youth Organisation of Guyana (MYO), Woolford Avenue, Georgetown.

Some of the stakeholders at the press conference

This initiative also seeks to create awareness and appreciation among the general public about Ramadan.

The key stakeholders of this initiative include the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG), Guyana Islamic Trust (GIT), the Muslim Youth Organisation of Guyana (MYO) and the Government of Guyana.

This was disclosed during a press conference at MYO on Friday, spearheaded by the Chief Executive Officer of the National Communications Network (NCN), Neaz Subhan, Sheik Moeen-ul-Hack, Sheik Aleem Rahim, and Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), Kamrul Baksh.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a period of fasting, reflection, prayer and community.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, lasting from one sighting of the crescent moon to another.

Ongoing works on the National Ramadan Village

The Ramadan observance will be observed at the national village, inviting families to join together for the communal breaking of the fast while facilitating prayers and reflections during this sacred month.

Sheikh Moeen-ul-Hack emphasised that people will have the opportunity to gather at the Ramadan village to partake in the communal breaking of the fast, prayers, and reflections.

“In this beautiful multifaceted society of ours, participating and sharing in each other’s culture, traditions and festivities are fixtures which allow for the further strengthening of bonds and enlightenment. The national Ramadan village provides yet another opportunity to build upon this rich tradition, complementing the components of prayers and spiritual reflections which are associated with the holy month of Ramadan,” Hack stressed.

In the evenings, presentations will be given by Islamic scholars on the important roles of women, women empowerment, and youth.

The village will feature several booths showcasing various aspects of Islam, including garments, literature, and local and international cuisines, including sweetmeats, as well as recreational spaces.

In addition to providing Iftar, the meal for breaking the fast, the cuisine booths will offer options through the sale of the items on display.

Meanwhile, Baksh revealed that GTA will organize a special Islamic heritage tour at some of the renowned mosques throughout Guyana for those attending the national Ramadan village. This tour promises to be a historic and enlightening experience for all.

He added, “For those in the diaspora, we are teaming up with several airlines including Caribbean Airlines, and Suriname Airways to promote a concessional rate for persons who are desirous of travelling throughout this period.”

A series of master classes will be conducted by a seasoned facilitator for the creation of Muslim sweetmeats for everyone.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour, Mae Toussaint Thomas was also present at the event.

Some of the stakeholders at the press conference Ongoing works on the National Ramadan Village Ongoing works on the National Ramadan Village

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

