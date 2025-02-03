Guyana’s infrastructure development gets $252.8B boost

Guyana’s infrastructure sector is set to receive a significant boost this year, with the Committee of Supply approving $252.8 billion for the Ministry of Public Works.

This substantial investment will fund a range of transformative projects, including major road upgrades and the enhancement of transportation networks across the country.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

Key road projects include: $17.5 billion for the Railway Embankment Road project; $15.5 billion to begin work on the Palmyra-to-Moleson Creek Highway; $3 billion to advance the Parika-to-Goshen route; Sand Hills-to-Makouria link, and Moleson Creek-to-Eldorado roads; $3.9 billion to upgrade the Good Success-to-Timehri Road; $7.7 billion for completion of the Ogle-to-Eccles highway.

The sum of $9 billion was also approved to continue the rehabilitation of the Linden-Soesdyke Highway. Also, a total of $12.9 billion to progress work on the Linden-to-Mabura Hill Road and 45 concrete bridges along the Mabura-to-Lethem route is also approved.

An additional $9 billion will also be invested in hinterland rod upgrades this year.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill while providing an update on some of the rollover projects, revealed that the new Demerara River Bridge Road linkage project is 94 per cent completed.

The minister said that the Haags Bosch Road expansion into four lanes is expected to be completed by the end of February.

These projects, he stated, form part of its broader strategy to modernise infrastructure and improve connectivity across the country.

Outlining several other key initiatives that will be implemented in 2025, Minister Edghill highlighted additional vessels, particularly to hinterland communities under the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD).

“The citizens of Guyana can be very proud of the delivery of services by the T&HD,” he said.

Addressing the country’s street light and safety concerns, $474.5 million has been allocated to meet public demand. The government has already tendered for 100,000 street lights.

“We are also enhancing road safety measures, including the placement of street lights along key thoroughfares like the Heroes Highway,” Minister Edghill noted.

The budget also includes the maintenance of airstrips across the country. The country has over 120 airstrips, of which 78 are under the ministry’s control and 64 are active.

On the issue of the Paruima airstrip, Minister Edghill said the contractor is fixing defects at no cost to the government.

“Work is ongoing, and the airstrip will reopen once completed,” the minister told the house.

He reported that the ministry also spends approximately $1 million annually on maintaining the Wakenaam airstrip, where major road upgrades are underway.

