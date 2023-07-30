Guyanese must embrace each other’s culture – Min. Edghill tells Soesdyke residents

As the One Guyana platform continues to guide the efforts of the government, Guyanese have a duty to embrace each other’s culture.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, made the statement while speaking at an Inter-Faith service in Soesdyke on Sunday.

He emphasised the importance of reminiscing on how far Guyana has come as it continues to develop, as well as giving thanks for the strides made in fostering development.

According to Minister Edghill, the concept of One Guyana means that every citizen regardless of their culture, religion, ethnicity, or location is entitled to adequate resources to improve their quality of life.

“Everyone should have the same access, we should work to bring down the walls of inequality. We should ensure that we have a platform where everyone must have access and the same equal opportunities. It may not be perfect at this time, but we have to work to ensure that that platform is perfect,” he said.

Moreover, the concept of One Guyana allows for every Guyanese to practice their faith and express themselves free of vilification or discrimination, while cohesively working towards development and prosperity for all.

“Our One Guyana platform requires that the message of unity, togetherness, caring, and sharing is something that we don’t make a mockery of, but something that we live and pray,” he added.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, shared similar sentiments, outlining that mutual respect is a driver of social development.

“It is for us to understand that only by looking out for each other, by being with each other, and giving the opportunity for someone to lean on your shoulder, can we get by as a country,” he expressed.

He added that the country’s diversity should be a factor that mends citizens together, urging all in attendance to reject the notion of division.

“Our country has a glorious and bright future. You can feel it, by the work of the government,” the minister stated.

