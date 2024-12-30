Health care improved significantly in Region Seven

Residents ofRegion Seven are reaping the fruits of significant improvements in to healthcare services as a direct result of this government’s significant investments and the implementation of smart policies.

These include the construction of several health facilities and the procurement of new medical equipments which means that residents are now benefiting from a greater level of access to quality services.

Region Seven’s Regional Health Officer, Dr Edward Sagala

The Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr Edward Sagala, commented on the strides that the region has made while speaking on the sidelines of a recently held RHOs Leadership Conference.

Dr Sagala noted that a new maternal and child health clinic was built at the Bartica Regional Hospital to better serve children, adolescents and pregnant mothers.

“We saw the construction of a brand-new operating theatre at Kamarang for the first time in the history of Region Seven, particularly in Upper Mazaruni,” Dr Sagala said.

A modern health post was also recently constructed at Eterinbang.

The new surgical theatre at the district hospital in Kamarang, Region Seven

The region also benefitted from the procurement of state-of-the-art medical equipment including a new digital X-ray at the regional hospital, eliminating the need for residents to travel long distances for that particular service.

The health facilities at Bartica and Kamarang also benefitted from the procurement of two new ultrasound machines, enhancing the facilities’ diagnostic capabilities.

Following the introduction of telemedicine at Kamarang District Hospital, the facility has since been able to perform numerous surgical procedures, significantly reducing the gap between the hinterland and the coastland.

In addition, over $50 million was invested to construct a new surgical theatre at the district hospital.

In the area of transportation, several boats and engines were acquired to assist residents in remote villages such as Issano, Eterinbang and Kaikan, to access emergency health care.

A health worker using telemedicine at Kamarang district hospital

Dr. Sagala noted that all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) were also obtained to give residents in other areas easy access to health services.

With regards to training and development of personnel to staff the hospitals and health facilities, individuals from the region were trained as nursing assistants and community health workers (CHWs).

Region Seven has 33 health facilities which includes two hospitals, two health centres, and 29 health posts.

These interventions in the region’s health sector align with the government’s overall agenda of ensuring residents have access to modern and adequate medical services.

