Health Talks and Vaccination Drive

The Supreme Court of Judicature has embarked upon a series of Covid 19 sensitization programs to raise its staffs’ awareness of the deadly Covid 19 pandemic and combat Covid 19 vaccination hesitancy. This initiative in collaboration with the Health Sector has yielded great results.

The first of these sessions was facilitated in May 2020, by Clinical Psychologist Dr. Nadine Ramsaran who dealt with Coping with the Psychological effects of the Covid 19 pandemic.

The second session was done by Dr. Reeta Gobin, Director, University of Guyana School of Medicine in June last year. Dr. Gobin spoke generally on the Covid 19 pandemic, explaining how the disease operates and its transmission and prevention.

The third health talk was done by Dr. Tariq Jagnarine of the Ministry of Health in April 2021. Dr. Jagnarine spoke to the staff virtually on the benefits of taking the Covid 19 vaccine, the proof of the vaccines’ effectiveness, the CDC and WHO guidelines and recommendations and the necessity of protecting oneself and each other from the covid 19 virus. Dr. Jagnarine answered general concerns from staff in relation to the safety of the vaccines. These included vaccine safety, effectiveness and side effects, especially in relation to persons with co-morbidities.

Another Covid 19 virtual sensitization session for the staff is scheduled for Thursday, May 6, 2021, with Dr. Mahendra Carpen, Head of Internal Medicine and Cardiology at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. This session will be moderated by Dr. Reeta Gobin.

Apart from these sessions, the Judiciary, in collaboration with the Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Frank Anthony, embarked on a vaccination drive for its staff. This exercise commenced in March and will continue in the months ahead.

A special vaccination site was set up at the Umana Yana by Dr. Frank Anthony which was staffed with doctors and other medical personnel from the Ministry of Health for this purpose. A large number of staff was vaccinated and others are slated to take the jab at the next vaccination exercise.

The education sessions were very informative and were well received by the staff. Many staff members have since indicated their intention to take the vaccine.

These sessions were hosted on the zoom platform and were attend by staff throughout the length and breadth of Guyana. Staff members from as far as courts in Lethem, Corentyne, Essequibo and Linden were in attendance.

Cognizant of the fact that vaccination alone cannot solve the Covid 19 pandemic, the Supreme Court has reinforced the implementation of the protocols and guidelines in relation to health and safety.

These ongoing initiatives are part and parcel of our proactive response and preparedness to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Supreme Court of Judicature Protocol and Communications Unit