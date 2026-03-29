Heavy rainfall expected across Guyana from Sunday to Tuesday- CDC

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) is warning of possible flooding as heavy rainfall is expected to intensify across Guyana from Sunday through Tuesday.

In a statement on Sunday, the CDC said the Hydrometeorological Service advised that persistent rainfall could lead to significant flooding.

Flooding around Georgetown

The commission is urging residents to take precautionary measures, particularly in flood-prone and low-lying areas where the soil is already saturated due to recent heavy rainfall.

The government has deployed special teams, including engineers and technical personnel nationwide to monitor drainage infrastructure and ensure sluices, pumps, and canals are fully operational.

These efforts are part of a coordinated response to minimise flooding.

Citizens are however advised to avoid areas susceptible to flooding, exercise caution when walking or driving through pooled water, and ensure drains and waterways are kept clear.

The CDC also recommends securing important documents and household items. Weather projections indicate mostly cloudy skies with intermittent showers on Sunday, with rainfall between 10 and 30 millimetres.

On Monday, inland and southern regions are expected to see heavier rainfall, ranging from 30 to 60 millimeters, while other areas may receive between 10 and 25 millimetres. Showers are forecast from early morning through the afternoon.

Sluice

Conditions are expected to ease slightly by Tuesday and Wednesday, with cloudy skies and scattered showers producing between 10 and 20 millimetres of rainfall.

The Hydrometeorological Service further forecasted that hilly regions could face an increased risk of mudslides, while thunderstorms may bring strong winds and lightning, adding to already hazardous conditions.

The CDC is urging the public to remain vigilant and monitor official updates.

Incidents of flooding or rising water levels can be reported to the National Emergency Monitoring System via telephone, 592-2261027 or WhatsApp on 6007500.