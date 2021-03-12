Hon Persaud visits bereaved family of slain 10-year-old boy

Earlier this morning, Dr. Vindhya Persaud visited the family home of 10-year-old Anthony Cort, who was brutally slain by bandits in C Field Sophia yesterday, March 11, 2021.

Minister Persaud offered words of comfort to the child’s parents who are in pain and reeling from the loss of their only son. She also extended the Ministry’s support to the family during this difficult time.

Hon Persaud expressed condolences on behalf of the Government of Guyana, as she sat down and spent time with the mother, Denise McPherson.

The child’s father expressed his pain at losing his son, appealed that parents “question where their children acquire things that they don’t work for.” He also beseeched for the substance abuse, which is driving crime among youngsters, to stop. The Ministry extends its deepest condolences and prayers to the grieving family on their great loss.