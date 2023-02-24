Housing ministry inks whopping $56.8B in contracts for major infrastructure projects

The Housing and Water Ministry’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) on Friday, signed 126 contracts worth over $56.8 billion for major infrastructural works across the country.

The signing ceremony, held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, was attended by Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal, Chief Executive Officer of the CHPA, Sherwyn Greaves, Director of Projects Omar Narine, and representatives from contracting companies.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal

Contracts were signed for the construction of a four-lane highway from Great Diamond to Craig, East Bank Demerara, Region Four, which is the continuation of the Mandela to Great Diamond Highway.

Also in Region Four, $21.78 billion in works will be executed at De-Engrat, Hope Block Six, Hope Blocks A and B, La Resouvenir and Success, Good Hope Phase Four, Great Diamond Block 3, Great Diamond Block 7, Golden Grove Block 2, and Golden Grove Block 13.

Four contracts were also signed totalling $2.11 billion for the commencement of work in Guyana’s first smart urban centre ‘Silica City’ in the vicinity of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Infrastructure development works will also be executed at Burma Phase Two and Balthyock, Shieldstown, Region Five to the tune of $3.31 billion, while Palmyra, No. 75 village, No. 76 village, Region Six will benefit from $9.4 billion in works.

Further, infrastructure development works will be done in Bartica, Region Seven to the tune of $1.08 billion.

Minister of Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal, Chief Executive Officer of the CHPA, Sherwyn Greaves nd Director of Projects Omar Narine along with the contractors at the signing ceremony

In his address, Minister Croal emphasised that the signing ceremony is a reflection of the PPP/C Government’s strategy to expand and modernise Guyana’s infrastructure, support a flourishing economy, and provide affordable housing for all Guyanese.

“The volume of contracts we will be signing today is a clear demonstration of your government’s commitment to meeting two critical needs for citizens,” he said.

Minister Croal noted the importance of meeting project deadlines while upholding quality standards.

He told the contractors, “This government has made commitments to the people of Guyana and to applicants who are waiting for their lots. So, therefore, you have to ensure you meet your timelines.”

The minister also highlighted the domino effect that can occur when there are delays in project execution, noting that the impacts are not limited to the contractors involved but also extend to citizens eagerly awaiting their house lots and infrastructure in their respective communities.

To this end, Minister Croal stated the Ministry’s Projects Department will intensify its monitoring efforts and closely supervise contractors to ensure they are fulfilling their contractual obligations.

These initiatives are in keeping with the Government’s 2020-2025 Manifesto, which aims to distribute 50,000 house lots to Guyanese, invest in support infrastructure for housing schemes, improve community roads, provide better drainage, and build critical bypass roads with interconnections to major carriageways.

The government is fully committed to implementing these initiatives, as demonstrated by the significant increase in budgetary allocations to the Ministry of Housing and Water. For 2023, the budget allocation has increased by 243 per cent compared to 2021 and 119 per cent compared to 2022, resulting in a $40.2 billion increase from 2021 and $30.9 billion from 2022.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

