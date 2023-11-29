Human Services ministry launches 16 Days of Activism to combat Gender-Based Violence

The PPP/C government remains unwavering in its dedication to eradicating violence against women and girls. This commitment was reiterated as the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security joined the global community in launching the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence (GBV) campaign.

This annual campaign commences on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (November 25) and concludes on December 10, coinciding with Human Rights Day.

Initiated by activists at the inaugural Women’s Global Leadership Institute in 1991, the campaign continues to be coordinated annually by the Centre for Women’s Global Leadership.

This year’s theme is Unite! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls.

Human Services Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, urged for a concerted effort to recognise and report cases of violence against women and girls.

“Taking collective action is the catalyst to change this trajectory of violence. It starts with each one of us, in our homes, workplaces, and communities, being active in recognising and reporting violence wherever it exists and offering support to the person experiencing violence.”

The calendar of activities aims to highlight the 16 types of violence that exist.

These include Physical abuse, Sexual abuse, Financial/Economic Abuse, Child abuse, Human Trafficking, Online or Digital Violence, Emotional and psychological abuse, Verbal abuse, Domestic Abuse, Elder abuse, Discriminatory abuse, Sexual Harassment, Early, Forced or Child marriage, Reproductive coercion, and Neglect and Spiritual abuse.

To this end, the activities will see the ministry paying tribute to femicide victims, launching training programmes, hosting exhibits, painting of murals and engaging in awareness activities regionally.

Details about these and other activities during the 16 Days of Activism can be found on the Ministry’s Facebook Page.

