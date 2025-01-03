Human services ministry reports major gains for vulnerable populations in 2024

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security recorded a 17 per cent increase in senior citizens receiving old-age pension in 2024, while individuals who benefit from public assistance doubled during the same period.

These accomplishments were outlined by Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, during a year-end press conference on Tuesday at her Lamaha Street office.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud addresses the media

“It speaks to our government’s commitment to supporting vulnerable populations across the length and breadth of Guyana.” minister Persaud said.

In 2024, the ministry’s Difficult Circumstances Unit spent $71 million assisting people living with disabilities.

Notably, in 2024, the old age pension increased from $33,000 to $36,000 per month, reflecting a 75 per cent increase since 2020.

Minister of Human Service and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud flanked by staff and senior citizens

The banking system and One Communications’ mobile money Guyana (MMG) app played an important role in simplifying access pension and public assistance benefits.

Minister Persaud highlighted several projects initiated in 2024 aimed at enhancing the quality of life for the elderly, including the launch of the Golden Generation Hub in early December.

The initiative honours the contributions of senior citizens by keeping them meaningfully engaged through weekly activities such as workshops and teaching them digital literacy to help narrow the gap between age and technology.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud interacts with a child in a wheelchair

“They can learn how to use their smartphones, learn how to fill forms online; all the kind of practical things you see happen in our country,” the minister explained.

Another noteworthy project, the minister said, was the Eye Testing and Spectacles Programme which saw over 1,000 persons benefitting from eyecare services.

Launched last year, the ongoing initiative is a collaborative effort with the Ministry of Health.

There was also an increase in the number of persons benefitting from assistive living equipment such as wheelchairs and walkers.

These efforts were facilitated by the Difficult Circumstances Unit, which assists with funeral expenses, support for victims of fires, and even small business grants.

