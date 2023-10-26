ICT master plan to ensure digital efficiency, security – PM Phillips

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, has touted the government’s Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Master Plan 2030 as a comprehensive agenda that will ensure efficiency and security in the sector.

He was at the time speaking at the Guyana Manufacturing & Services Association (GMSA)’s Technology Conference at Pegasus Hotel Corporate Centre on Thursday.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

PM Phillips highlighted that, as digital technology continues to permeate every aspect of life, this development presents exposure to new challenges that require comprehensive solutions.

He said robust cyber security measures must be implemented to fortify Guyana’s digital landscape and ensure the safety and privacy of individuals and organisations.

In this context, the ICT master plan is designed to ensure that Guyana has an efficient digital platform that encompasses every sector and industry.

“It encompasses our security and technology sectors and covers implementation, monitoring and evaluation processes. It will address critical issues, such as cybercrime, healthcare management, education delivery and others,” the prime minister said.

According to the prime minister, the plan also aims to identify weaknesses in digital systems and deploy progressive security technologies to enhance online safety and fortify Guyana’s cyber security.

“These initiatives are not mere promises. They are a manifestation of our commitment as a government. Our government, therefore, acknowledges the significance of ICTs in shaping a future-oriented economy and advancing national development,” he added.

A section of the gathering at the GMSA’s technology conference at the Pegasus Hotel Corporate Centre on Thursday

The government has already been demonstrating its unwavering commitment to cyber security through its efforts to enact futuristic legislation to safeguard data privacy. These include the Data Protection Act and the Digital Identity Card Act.

PM Phillips added that cybersecurity is not an isolated responsibility, but one that requires collective action to foster resilience and fortify the digital realm.

GMSA’s technology conference is hosted in collaboration with the Private Sector Commission (PSC), and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI). It provides a platform for experts to explore and share information in areas relating to cyber security.

