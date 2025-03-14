– G7 Foreign Ministers condemn Venezuela’s flagrant violation of Guyana’s territorial waters

In a strong show of support for Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the G7 Foreign Ministers on Friday, March 14, doubled down on calling out Venezuela’s unlawful incursion into Guyanese waters.

The foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the High Representative of the European Union published a joint statement after meeting in Charlevoix, Canada, to discuss areas of mutual interest.

An excerpt from the statement states:

“They also agreed Venezuelan naval vessels threatening Guyana’s commercial vessels is unacceptable and an infringement of Guyana’s internationally recognized sovereign rights. They reaffirmed respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations as an enduring value.”

On March 1, a Venezuelan naval patrol vessel entered Guyanese waters and communicated threateningly with the FPSO Prosperity, an oil rig operated by ExxonMobil. The vessel proceeded to communicate with another FPSO within the area. Regional and international states and organisations condemned Venezuela’s incursion and threat as an unprovoked act of aggression.

Guyana took immediate steps to address behaviour that it viewed as a deliberate act of military aggression by pursuing diplomatic engagements. His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said:

“We are addressing the situation with the seriousness and responsibility it requires. We have already summoned the Venezuelan ambassador. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would have summoned him to his office, registering our strong protests over this matter. Additionally, I’ve already advised our embassy in Venezuela in Caracas to lodge a formal protest with the Venezuelan government.”

In January Venezuela announced its intention to hold elections for a governor of Guyana’s Essequibo region on May 25, 2025, yet another example of how the regime of Nicholas Maduro has been flouting the international rule of law.

On March 6, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced that Guyana had filed for provisional measures to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case concerning the Arbitral Award of 3rd October 1899 (Guyana v. Venezuela).

The statement by the ministry indicated:

“Guyana considers that Venezuela’s plan to hold elections in “the territory in dispute” flagrantly violates this Order. Guyana’s current request seeks confirmation of this by the Court, as well as an explicit directive to refrain from any electoral activities within or affecting this territory or it population, which consist of Guyanese nationals.”

Throughout its territorial dispute with Venezuela Guyana has always adopted a diplomacy of peace and has abided by the principles of the United Nations Charter and the rule of international law.

