Issuance of tourism permits, other documentation fast-tracked at business clinic

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) hosted the first tourism business clinic to fast-track the processing of documentation and licences for tourism businesses.

This initiative brought several issuing agencies for tourism-related businesses, particularly from Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, and Six, to one location.

Persons awaiting their turn at the tourism business clinic to be assisted

The event was held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Wednesday.

A number of business representatives lauded the event.

Managing Director of Karanambu Lodge and President of Visit Rupununi, Melanie McTurk

Managing Director of Karanambu Lodge and President of Visit Rupununi, Melanie McTurk expressed, “This is an opportunity for a one-stop shop and I just think it is so fantastic.”

She added, “for persons outside of Georgetown, one of the biggest challenges to regularisation has been the centralisation of services, the cost, and time it takes to get to all of these services.”

Representative of Bimichi Ecolodge, Abigail Ally

Representative of Bimichi Ecolodge, Abigail Ally said the business clinic is beneficial for their business since it provides the opportunity to have various services at one location.

“If we have a problem with any one of the agencies, we can find out how we can go about getting permits from the different agencies,” she highlighted.

Oral Kelvin

Oral Kelvin, who provides transportation services, stated that the event provided him with the requisite knowledge needed to register as a tour guide and operator.

“This is very good to have all of the services that the tourism authority recognises that is necessary for persons who are doing tourism operations or tour guide programmes,” he pointed out.

Representative of Rainforest Lodge, Taruna Mangar expressed, “I think it is a very good idea to have everyone come shorten and simplify the process, especially the training and licensing process which is a bit long sometimes. It is a great initiative from the GTA to have them do this.”

Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), Kamrul Baksh

Meanwhile, Director of GTA, Kamrul Baksh said the initiative will help bring a high level of sensitisation and awareness about the procedures businesses must adhere to.

Baksh noted that the business clinic will be significantly impactful since GTA has already received positive feedback.

Persons being assisted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

“It is a bit of a challenge to travel to these agencies individually and to conduct business…This is part of the ease of doing business strategy.

“It will alleviate the licensing process. The results of this will lead to a higher number of businesses becoming licensed because you have that level of convenience that you didn’t have previously,” he underscored.

Representatives from tourism-related businesses being assisted by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA)

The National Insurance Scheme, the Central Housing and Planning Authority, the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission, Guyana Fire Service, and the Environmental Protection Agency were among the 10 licensing agencies to participate in the event.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

