Jagdeo affirms SOCU’s impartiality in probing police alleged wrongdoings

The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) has opened an investigation into allegations of malpractice by a senior official within the Guyana Police Force.

This is according to the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo.

Dr Jagdeo, a Vice President of the PPP/C Government, has affirmed his confidence in SOCU’s ability to conduct an impartial inquiry.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Jagdeo underscored that there would be no pressure to alter the course of the investigation since President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali is also looking into the issue.

“There will be no pressure, by anyone internally, to alter the course of this investigation or any other investigation of malpractices, anywhere in the country or the police force,” he stated.

He added, “We can investigate people, an impartial capability right here.”

Dr Jagdeo also expressed the government’s intention of not vilifying policemen who do a great service to the nation.

“We must not, for politics, or ratings or to get a newspaper paper [headline], vilify people in the police force,” he firmly stated.

He also addressed Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton’s call for external organisations, as he mentioned that it is duplicitous.

Jagdeo recalled former Crime Chief, Lyndon Alves who was sent on leave to allow an investigation in 2019, noting there was no call for an external investigation into this matter.

Instead, the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) conducted the investigation and cleared Alves of all the allegations.

“This is the duplicity of people like Norton. They did it through the OPR and then cleared the person and he went back to work. They would have you believe that this was different,” he exposed.

According to the general secretary, the government is open to probing this matter, contrary to what occurred under the coalition’s tenure. There were major cover-ups in the investigation by police authorities.

‘I released several documents as Leader of the Opposition, documents showing corruption…and they did nothing about it,” he said.

He believes that the opposition is merely using this matter as a tool to vilify the government in corruption allegations, a tune they have been singing since 2015.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ag) Calvin Brutus has proceeded on vacation leave to allow SOCU’s probe. An investigation was launched following allegations of financial impropriety levelled against him.

