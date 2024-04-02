Kurupukari to Lethem project advanced as Pirara Bridge 50% complete

The construction of 32 concrete bridges from Kurupukari to Lethem is advancing rapidly, with the final bridge at Pirara approaching completion.

Currently, the Pirara bridge stands at 50% completion. Its conclusion will signify the overall conclusion of the project along the Kurupukari to Lethem corridor.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, engineering team and contractor inspecting works on the Pirara bridge

This was disclosed by the Ministry of Public Works following a series of site inspections led by the subject minister, Bishop Juan Edghill last Wednesday.

In addition to the Pirara bridge, inspections were also conducted on internal roads project in Lethem and St. Ignatius in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

The Pirara bridge project is being executed by Vals Construction to the tune of $410.2 million.

It is being built to international standards and forms part of a larger project that links the 13 bridges from Linden to Mabura road.

Updated shot of the Pirara bridge

This initiative is part of the President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali led PPP/C government strategy to advance hinterland development through enhanced interconnectivity.

While overseeing the project inspections, Minister Edghill, emphasised the importance of contractors executing projects promptly and in accordance with their contract specifications.

Contractors were also reminded to effectively manage the generation of dust and debris during project execution.

Ongoing road works in Region Nine

Residents in the areas where projects are underway are also encouraged to actively monitor the progress and report any relevant complaints to the Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Minister convened a meeting with representatives of the Aranaputa Village Council, including the vice chairman, overseer, councillors and the contractor responsible for the rehabilitation of the Aranaputa Valley village road.

The purpose of the meeting was to ensure that the village council and residents are satisfied with the progress of the infrastructure project.

Updated shot of the Pirara bridge Ongoing road works in Region Nine Ongoing road works in Region Nine

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

