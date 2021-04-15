Kwakwani to benefit from $25M in roadworks -Minister Edghill

Residents of Kwakwani are set to benefit from a second round of upgrades, valued $25 million, to their internal roads.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill made this commitment during Wednesday’s consultation with the Kwakwani Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC).

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall during the consultation

“I am pleased to tell you this morning that out of $200 million that has been allocated for hinterland roads throughout Region 10, we will spend about $25 million to fix the internal roads here in Kwakwani,” he said.

The Minister said the roadworks follow a $12.18 million contract that was financed through Budget 2020 to rehabilitate the community’s roadways.

Further, with major construction underway to build the Orealla to Kwakwani road, Minister Edghill urged the NDC to prioritise the rehabilitation of its roadways.

“It means that you should be generating more revenue and if the trucks are passing through here, and you are collecting revenue for the crossing; I will expect that a portion of that revenue will also go the maintenance of roads.

Dilapidated internal road in Kwakwani

You cannot be collecting monies from the trucks and the monies are not put back into the maintenance of the roads that the trucks themselves will be damaging,” he said.

Minister Edghill was accompanied by his Cabinet colleague, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall at the consultation as part of a two-day visit to communities along the Berbice River.

The Ministers also announced that a $45 million nursery school would be built in Hururu and development works pegged at $18 million for Wikki/Calcuni.

Regarding the latter, $13 million has been set aside for repairs and extension of the community’s health centre and $5 million for the rehabilitation of its school.

Under the Ministry of Public Works’ programme for 2021, $2.1 billion has been allocated to enhance hinterland roads.