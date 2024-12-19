Landing facility, shed for Region Five fisherfolk nearing completion

The construction of the landing facility and shed at the Three-door Sluice in D’Edward Village, Region Five is nearing completion.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali provided the update in a recent social media post.

The upgrades will significantly improve the working conditions for several fisherfolk across the Mahaica-Berbice region.

Construction of landing facility and shed nearing completion for fisherfolk at D’Edward Village, West Coast Berbice

The ongoing construction work is a result of a promise made by the president earlier this year.

During a visit to the community in March, the head of state engaged local fisherfolk and pledged to provide the necessary facilities to expedite their processes and alleviate workplace struggles.

These progressive facilities will provide a shelter for fisherfolk while they mend fishing gear and enhance safety during fishing activities.

Currently, the fisherfolk face challenges with safely working in the early hours and properly conducting their daily duties.

Scores of fisherfolk to benefit from the improved working conditions

In efforts to boost community involvement and guarantee residents’ satisfaction, the head of state instructed the fisherfolk to work along with the government officials to design the shed.

In addition to these facilities, the fisherfolk were also promised seedlings to kickstart their farming.

These efforts exemplify the government’s devotion to improving the lives of Guyanese whilst boosting the economy through investments in local businesses and the agriculture sector.

Construction of landing facility and shed nearing completion for fisherfolk at D’Edward Village, West Coast Berbice Construction of landing facility and shed nearing completion for fisherfolk at D’Edward Village, West Coast Berbice

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

