LBI to get more police presence, infrastructure development

Persons residing in the La Bonne Intention (LBI) Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara, will soon see a heightened police presence within their community. The aim is to bring a halt to petty crimes.

During a visit to the scheme on Tuesday, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, interacted and listened to the concerns of residents. He has now committed to implementing measures to tackle the issues they raised with him.

Residents complained about constant robberies, poor drainage and irrigation, and the absence of street lights, among other concerns.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal engages his staff to address residents’ issue

Just as other neighbourhoods are receiving police outposts at strategic locations, the minister noted that establishing one at the new LBI Housing Scheme is possible.

In terms of drainage, Minister Croal noted that his team from the ministry’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) will conduct an assessment of the area and undertake the necessary work that needs to be done.

Minister Croal interacts with one of the residents that lives in the LBI Housing Scheme

He added, “We will also put in the additional lights on the back road or the road parallel to Beterverwagting (BV). And that will be done before the week is out.”

Meanwhile, a meeting will be organised with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA), Dr Dwight Walrond, to address the issue of roaming animals within the scheme.

Barriers and signs will also be erected within the scheme to ensure heavy-duty trucks are restricted to only one route.

Minister Croal encouraged the residents to continue working together to further develop their community and to ensure transparency and cooperation with each other.

